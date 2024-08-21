NJ ‘fake fall’ weather: Two more days of 70s, 80s this weekend

The Bottom Line

Today's edition of the CMDZ is going to be a short one. Because there's really not much going on. And that's a good thing — New Jersey has lots more pleasant weather ahead!

New Jersey is in a nice, comfortable, relatively cool slice of the atmosphere this week. Meanwhile, the heat is on over the Southern Plains. (Tropical Tidbits) New Jersey is in a nice, comfortable, relatively cool slice of the atmosphere this week. Meanwhile, the heat is on over the Southern Plains. (Tropical Tidbits) loading...

Our current stretch of September-ish weather — cool mornings, comfortable afternoons, low humidity, and dry weather — will continue for a couple more days. Temperatures will warm back to seasonable summertime levels for the upcoming weekend.

Our next real chance of rain will not come along until early next week, at the earliest.

Get our free mobile app

Wednesday

If you loved Tuesday's weather, you'll like Wednesday's forecast too.

We start with some of the coolest temperatures since the spring, in the 40s and 50s across New Jersey. You might be reaching for a jacket or sweater to start the day.

Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures should reach the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. Still running about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. You will feel a breeze out of the northwest, lighter than Tuesday's.

Wednesday will be another nice, fall-like day, even though showers will be very close to NW NJ. (Accuweather) Wednesday will be another nice, fall-like day, even though showers will be very close to NW NJ. (Accuweather) loading...

Skies will be mostly sunny, although a few extra clouds may come into play through the afternoon. A few showers will come close to NW NJ — but the impulse is so weak and our atmosphere is so dry, I don't think we will see any substantial raindrops.

As the sun sets Wednesday evening, temperatures will drop again under a clear sky. Overnight lows will average mid 50s — we will probably see some 40s again to the northwest.

Thursday

Thursday looks great, as high pressure continues to control our atmosphere. Partly sunny and mid 70s. That's it.

Thursday will remain cooler than normal for late August, but still beautiful. (Accuweather) Thursday will remain cooler than normal for late August, but still beautiful. (Accuweather) loading...

Friday

On Friday, winds will begin to shift from northwesterly to southwesterly. That is a switch from a cooling influence to a warming one.

So high temperatures on Friday will reach for about 80 degrees. Humidity levels will still be nice and low. And skies will stay bright and sunny. Another dropdead gorgeous day.

As air masses shift and wind directions change, a warmup into the 80s will takeover late this week. (Accuweather) As air masses shift and wind directions change, a warmup into the 80s will takeover late this week. (Accuweather) loading...

Saturday

As we move into the final weekend of August, New Jersey's weather will start to feel more seasonable and more summer-ish again.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday, probably leaning heavier on the cloud cover. High temperatures will reach about 80 to 85 degrees. Dew points will barely creep above 60, so it will be barely sticky and still quite pleasant.

I see no threat of rain and good beach conditions. Just what we like to see on a summer weekend.

Sunday & Beyond

Sunday will probably be just as nice as Saturday, with highs inching into the very warm mid 80s under partly sunny skies. I just can not rule out an isolated shower or sprinkle creeping in late-day.

Our next chance of unsettled weather will come early next week. Although I'm still not convinced we'll see much (if any) rain. For the moment, I will keep a shower/thunderstorm chance plugged in for Monday, and maybe Tuesday too. We'll see if any rain will impact outdoor plans.

The long-range forecast shows a heat-up next week. We may hit 90s by the closing days of August.

LOOK: Record fish caught in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in New Jersey from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.