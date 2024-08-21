An old fashioned solution to the rodent invasion in NJ

The hot weather has been bringing in some unwelcome guests into New Jersey homes, rodents.

Bonnie Kittle via Unsplash Bonnie Kittle via Unsplash loading...

Essex County in particular has seen a rise in rodent activity throughout the summer.

The heat becomes too much for rodents like rats in the wild so they turn to places like our homes for food and shelter.

Mercer County is also not immune from the invasion of rodents, field mice in particular.

Earlier this week, I was sitting at our kitchen counter with a view of the stove and a little critter peeked out from under the oven as if to ask me if he could have a bite. The solution? I had a couple of old-fashioned snap mouse traps and I smeared a little peanut butter on the tab and left the trap under the stove.

SEE ALSO: Fall came fast to Jersey and the climate is always changing

Caught In A Trap Getty Images loading...

Apparently, the peanut butter was too tempting for the critter. In the early hours just before I left for the studio, snap. Got him across the neck, so I can at least hope it was a quick death and the little creature didn't know what hit him.

But either way, the problem is solved.

What rodents have you found in your home? How do you keep them away? Send me a message on our free NJ 101.5 app.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈