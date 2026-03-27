The man suspected of robbing a bank on March 9th in Lacey Township has been arrested.

According to police, Kenneth Grant, 58, of South Toms River, was taken into custody on Thursday morning without incident.

Grant was arrested in Essex County by detectives with the Lacey Township Police Department, with the assistance of the US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Task Force.

Suspected Bank Robber Arrested

The TD Bank branch on Main Street in Forked River was robbed on Monday, March 9th, by a man who approached a teller, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

The suspect was given some money and fled the bank on foot.

Lacey Township Police responded to the call of an armed robbery.

Through their investigation, the police say they have determined that Grant was the bank robber.

Grant has been charged with armed robbery, firearms charges, and terroristic threats. He is being kept in the Ocean County Jail.

Man Is Suspected of Committing a Second Bank Robbery

Kenneth Grant is facing another criminal charge of armed robbery for a botched robbery of the PNC Bank on Lacey Road in Forked River, before the robbery at the TD Bank.

The police say that the robbery was not completed.

Kenneth Grant Has a History of Being a Bank Robber

A search of Kenneth Grant's past finds that he has been through all of this before. He pleaded guilty to robbing the PNC Bank in Bloomfield, NJ, in June 2014.

Kenneth Grant, then 47, and living in East Orange, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in that case.

According to a document from the US Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey, on June 13, 2014, Grant entered the PNC Bank in Bloomfield and wrote: “I HAVE GUN 100, 20, 50 NO DIE (sic) PACKS” on the back of a deposit slip.

Grant handed the note to a teller, demanded money, and told her not to trigger an alarm, or he would shoot her. The teller gave Grant money, and he fled the bank.

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis