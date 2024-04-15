Sometimes this job can be difficult.

I mean, there's a lot of research that goes into finding the tastiest dishes in New Jersey.

But someone has to do it. I'm your man.

The Difference Between Stromboli and Calzone

People tend to confuse the stromboli for its Italian cousin, the Calzone.

According to The Food Network, the main difference between the stromboli and the calzone is the shape, and how they're sealed.

The stromboli is rectangular and the dough is folded over the edges, while the calzone is circular and crimped like an empanada.

The Best Strombolis in NJ

Roman's Absecon

Ask most people in this region who has the best stromboli and Roman's is the name that comes up most.

Check out their Hungry Dog Stromboli. It features Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Meatballs, and Mozzarella.

Capone's Toms River

If you come to Capone's on Washington Street, be warned that lunchtime can be very busy with people on break from the Courthouse around the corner.

The pick at Capone's is Buffalo Chicken Stromboli. Pizza crust stuffed with buffalo chicken and cheese.

Joe's Original Pizza Berlin

I love family-owned businesses. Joe's a family operation that's been around for 24 years. They're welcoming and friendly.

Try the Drunk Chicken Stromboli. It is Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parmesan and Basil.

Calabria Pizza & Italian Grill Absecon

Another favorite of those in the Atlantic County region, Calabria offers a nice selection of Strombolis. Nice portion size. Most people will not finish these in one seating.

My choice here is the panzaroti. Simple, yet tasty. Deep-fried with chunks of tomato, mozzarella, and Romano cheese.

Amaya's Pizza & Italian Eatery Hamilton Square

Hamilton Square and the surrounding area of Mercer County have a rich history of Italian food and Pizzerias. We can do a whole story just on that subject.

First, I'd want to enjoy an Italian Stromboli at Amaya's. A simple, traditional stromboli with mozzarella, ham, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and green peppers.

Stuff Yer Face New Brunswick

Holy cow! They have a selection that is well beyond any I've seen. They offer 30 different options to choose from.

Go with the Laura Boli. She clearly has taste. Her Boli features spinach, tomato, eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar, and butter garlic.

They're name alone makes them a worthy selection.

Corleone's Pizzeria Hasbrouck Heights

They keep it simple and tasty. Located on Williams street, you've several different strombolis to choose from.

Try the chicken parmigiana stromboli. Thank me later.

