What is better than sitting down and enjoying a nice bowl of hot chili on a cold New Jersey day?

It seems like everyone has their family secret recipes, and they take much pride in it.

In our family, we have two ways we enjoy our chili. One is to fill a giant pot with a tomato-based sauce, lots of spices to add some heat, onions, garlic, and chopped meat. We bring it to a boil and then serve it up in bowls.

Another way we enjoy our chili is to take the above recipe, but we pour it into a dish that has cream cheese on the bottom of the dish. We also add cheddar-jack cheese and heat put it in the oven for a bit. We then serve this with chips.

It's perfect for a cold day of football.

If you don't feel like cooking, and you'd rather go out, we found a couple of South Jersey places that people rave about.

One place that seems to come up on everyone's list is Ducktown Tavern on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City. Ducktown Tavern lives up to its name. It's a place where you can have a brew and watch a game on one of the many televisions that dot the walls.

While they have a full menu of delicious bar food, we would point to the chili that is available in a cup or bowl, or my favorite, slap it over a hotdog, add some chopped onions and cheese, and bam! You're set.

MudHen Brewery located on West Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood is a brewery that features a wide selection of craft beers and a full menu. Among the choices of chili, they offer a meat-based chili with pulled pork, beef, and brisket. They add beans and crumbled cornbread as well as sour cream.

Another place you'll find good chili is Wahlburgers in the Ocean Casino. They offer a housemade chili that's pretty good. Topped with shredded cheddar, Wahl Sauce and crispy tortillas.

