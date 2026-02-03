Breeze Airways will soon become the third airline serving Atlantic City International Airport, along with Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air, when it begins to fly between Atlantic City and South Carolina on May 6.

American Airlines does not operate flights from ACY, but it does provide coach bus service to Philadelphia International Airport for passengers connecting to its network, which I have used and found to be more convenient for an Atlantic City-area traveler than leaving directly out of PHL.

Breeze will offer flights to and from ACY to Charleston, Raleigh, and Tampa, starting as low as $39.

We asked travelers with experience flying on Brreeze Airways to give us some insights about the airline.

Five Things to Know About Breeze Airways

Here are some things to know about Breeze Airways, with thanks to frequent Breeze flyer David William Rosales.

1- Breeze is a typical budget airline in terms of its model: the base fare is cheap, and everything is extra. It is known for being a favorite airline of people who travel light. If you have several bags to check, the costs go up quickly.

2- For a budget airline, it’s pretty comfortable. Breeze Airways offers a very comfortable, "premium leisure " experience, particularly on their Airbus A220 plane, which was recognized for having the best seat comfort in North America.

3- The staff is exceptionally nice. Speaking of nice, Breeze passengers can choose between "Nice," "Nicer," and "Nicest" seats, with the "Nicest' offering 39 inches of pitch and, on some planes, recliner-style seating.

4- Breeze flies direct to some unlikely destinations. According to Rosales, Breeze does this purposely to compete with the big airlines. They fly underserved routes. I like that idea. Give me a direct flight anytime.

5- Breeze Airways operates one of the youngest fleets in the United States, with a median aircraft age of approximately 2.1 to 5.5 years as of early 2026.

