A snowy weekend was definitely good luck for two gamblers at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Two lucky guests became instant millionaires during what the Hard Rock is calling its "blizzard of jackpots” weekend, February 20-22.

The games were different, the forms of gambling were different, but both gamblers scored jackpots in excess of $1 million last weekend.at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Amazing.

Here's what happened.

Two Hard Rock Guests Score Major Jackpots on Snowy Weekend

A man from Island City on Long Island, New York, won a weekend jackpot of $1,362,883 while gambling on the Dragon Link Panda Magic slot machine at Hard Rock.

The guest bet $50 on the lucky machine, which has a $2 denomination.

The next million-dollar-plus win came during a game of Three Card Poker, when a lucky guy from Wayne, New Jersey, wagered $5 on a progressive side bet and hit a Royal Flush, claiming the $1,043,287 mega jackpot.

Can you imagine? The casino floor must have been electric that night.

Not surprisingly, both men chose to remain anonymous.

Hard Rock's Big 2026 Master Plan

As they celebrate eight years in Atlantic City, Hard Rock is planning a $50 million capital improvement in 2026 that will include a major renovation to guest rooms, the opening of a new high-limit slot parlor, a private helicopter, and a refresh of casino walkways and beachfront amenities.

Hard Rock is also adding two new restaurants this year.

East Indian restaurant Sitar is expected to open by April next to the Sugar Factory and the 1,500-seat theater, Sound Waves.

Sitar will seat about 120 people in its 2,600-square-foot main dining room, serving modern Indian cuisine and featuring Boardwalk views.

Hard Rock will also welcome its own in-house location of Philly's popular Federal Donuts & Chicken.

The coffee, donut, and chicken chain will take over a high-traffic 1,700-foot space near the South Tower elevators.

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis