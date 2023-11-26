Awesome $12M Jersey Shore Home is the Ultimate Party House

A beautiful bayfront home in Avalon is for sale for $11.995 million and people are taking notice of the home's entertainment amenities.

What Does this Home Have to Offer?

This bayfront home was custom-built in 2018 and has 6,200 square feet of space. The house has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, a gym, and a theater.

The third floor has a huge primary suite, with his and her closets, his and her bathrooms, and a laundry room.

Another special feature is the four-stop elevator.

What Makes This House So Perfect for Entertaining?

The back of the house has 2,600 square feet dedicated to entertaining and outdoor fun, featuring an outdoor bar that comfortably seats twelve.

The bar is stocked with every imaginable True commercial-grade appliance, two TVs, a linear fireplace inset into a marble, floor-to-ceiling surround, two built-in umbrellas, a giant linear fire pit, and a fixed pier over the water

Just a few feet away from the bar is an inground pool.

Philadelphia Business Journal spoke with Jack Binder, the listing agent at Jack Binder Group who said the house is a one-and-only.

"It's built to entertain. I haven't been in a better house for entertaining than this house."

Does The Home Have a Boat Dock?

Beyond the vinyl bulkhead, you will find two floating docks with room for three boats.

Do Boaters Take Notice of This Home?

Yes, they do. The realtor says it's quite common for boaters to stop their boats to get a better look at the entertainment amenities in the back of this bayfront home at 4318 Fifth Avenue in Avalon.

Take a look at a photo gallery of the home.