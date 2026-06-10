It's not over 'til it's over.

That's the story of a Long Island, NY couple staying at Resorts Casino Hotel this week, who rebounded from being on their final $10 spin on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine to eventually landing a $1.78 million jackpot.

Retired Couple Were Down to Their Last Roll

Resorts congratulated Louis and Sindy from Long Island on its Facebook page after they won Atlantic City's biggest bricks & mortar jackpot of the year and the largest jackpot ever at Resorts Casino Hotel.

The couple, who didn't want to give their last name, were ready to give their final $10 bet in the Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine on Monday afternoon, when their luck turned.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the couple hit a few pulls and brought their winnings up to $670.

That's when I would have called it a good day and moved on. But Louis and Sindy stuck around and ended up with a huge jackpot.

Couple Hit Massive Progressive Jackpot

The suddenly lucky couple then hit the pay line for high-limit Wheel of Fortune Double Times Pay 3x4x5x slots, with the signature Wheel of Fortune 3x, 4x, and 5x symbols landing across the reels.

But they told The Press of Atlantic City that they still really didn't understand at first how much money they won.

My wife and I are both retired, and we’re moving to Melbourne, Florida, next month to be closer to our grandkids," Louis said.

"This win really makes the life we’ve been planning with them even more special, and maybe a few Disney trips are in our future.”

According to slot manufacturer IGT Jackpots, its progressive Wheel of Fortune slot machines are the nation’s most popular slots.



The Difference Between Progressive Slot Machines

According to fliptheswitch.com, you'll see three types of progressives on casino machines.

The first type is those that are limited to a single machine, known as a stand-alone progressive.

Then some progressives are connected to one or a few banks of machines in the casino, known as a linked progressive.

The final progressive type stretches across multiple casinos and is known as a wide-area progressive. That's the type of machine that Louis and Sindy were playing.

Wide-area progressives are handled by the slot makers, not the casinos. The casinos bank the other two progressive types, and they are required to pay them out when won.

For wide-area progressives, you get paid by the slot manufacturer.

IGT maintains a website, IGT Jackpots, where you can see what progressives are offered and their current value.

It’s definitely a swing for the fences moment, but for those who manage to land one of these epic prizes, it’s a life-changing scenario.

Just ask Louis and Sindy, the winners of a $1.78 million jackpot on a Monday afternoon at Resorts.

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