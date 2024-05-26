Take a Look Inside Zaberer’s, North Wildwood’s Most Memorable Restaurant

Who doesn't love a day at the beach?

Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories.

Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year

So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families to the beach towns so that the next generation can experience the same feeling they did.

There are more than a few experiences that shape some of those wonderful vacation memories.

No doubt, for people who grew up coming to South Jersey's beach towns in the late 70s, 80s, and early 90s, their week-long beach stays weren't complete without a bite to eat at one of the most legendary restaurants South Jersey ever had.

Remember Zaberer's?

Where was Zaberer's?

The place had a few locations: one in Mays Landing, another in Egg Harbor Township, and the one most people are familiar with, the Anglesea location in North Wildwood.

Zaberer's was an experience, to say the least. An old commercial used to say it was like eating inside a Christmas tree.

What did Zaberer's look like?

They had games, Tiffany lamps, delicious Italian food, signature cocktails, and a bunch of spots for some of the best photo ops.

If you ask anyone who grew up coming to Wildwood, they'll tell you Zaberer's was the place to have dinner.

Get ready to relive those wonderful childhood memories! Someone shared a video of Zaberer's in North Wildwood from the late 80s to Youtube. It was a SPOT, for sure.

While Zaberer's no longer exists, you should check out these South Jersey restaurants that are so good they've been on TV.

