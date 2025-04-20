Wildwoods’ Boardwalk Named Best in America

It's shaping up to be another great summer in the Wildwoods!

As we head towards the best season of all, a nice accolade for the famous Wildwoods Boardwalk!

(In case you're wondering, we're using the term "Wildwoods' Boardwalk" because the boardwalk is actually located in three different communities: The City of Wildwood, North Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest.)

Wildwoods' Boardwalk is #1 in the USA

Readers of USA Today have voted, and the people have spoken: The Wildwoods' Boardwalk is the winner of the Best Boardwalk category in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2025.

The boardwalk was initially nominated by a panel of experts, and then readers gave it their vote.

The Wildwoods' Boardwalk beat out other boardwalks from New Jersey, California, Texas, Virginia, Maine, and Delaware.

It's going to be a great summer in Wildwood!

As always, great events are planned for the upcoming season in the Wildwoods.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is returning for a fifth year in June. The four-day festival in June 19 - 22, and tickets are all sold out, with the exception of a limited number of Super VIP tickets.

Barefoot will feature headliners Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Jordan Davis. A complete list of the performers is included below.

More good news about Barefoot: the festival's producers and the city have already signed another five-year contract to keep the event going moving forward.

A new event is planned for September. The "Thunder Over the Waves" airshow is now scheduled for September 5th and 6th.

We look forward to seeing you in Wildwood this summer!

Find out more about Wildwood here.

