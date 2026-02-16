The quip: "What exit?" is a legitimate question in New Jersey (maybe not South Jersey as much), but you won't here it outside of New Jersey.

There are a number of things that are "Only New Jersey" that the rest of the country doesn't know about or doesn't understand.

10 Iconic New Jersey Habits and Quirks Only Locals Get

These are things that New Jersey owns. They're unique to us.

What Exit?

As mentioned, no one else asks this question, waiting to hear a number. In most places, people ask where you live, expecting a town or city name, not a number.

The Jug-handle

Ah, yes, the confusing-for-many jug-handle. Most places if you want to turn left, you just get in the left lane and turn.

According to NJ Monthly, there are over 600 jug-handles in the state, a lot more than any other state.

We Can't Pump Our Own Gas

New Jersey is the last holdout - the only state without self-service gas stations. Want to get into an argument with someone? Just suggest we should have self-service gas stations.

Boardwalk Pizza

New Jersey has what a lot of states don't have - boardwalks. Thus, not many places have boardwalk pizza.

Wawa Rules

Yes, other states do have Wawas now, but the dominance of Wawas, especially in South Jersey is not felt in any other state.

In Defense of New Jersey

New Jersey residents fiercely defend our state - probably more so than others defend their state. At the same time, we also knock our own state (usually when only when fellow New Jerseyans are around).

We're Close to Two Major Cities

You probably know someone who works in either Philadelphia or New York City. It's very rare for all residents in a state to be so close to tow major cities not in the state.

The Great Pork Roll and Taylor Ham Debate

No other state is as split as New Jersey when it comes to one food. What do you call it - Pork Roll or Taylor Ham? It's a classic North Jersey vs. South Jersey argument.

High Property Taxes

Not to depress you, but sometime look up property taxes for residents in other states. It's almost like a bad joke, Yes, New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the country.

Avoiding Shore Traffic in the Summer

If you live in New Jersey, you know the roads to avoid in the summer on Friday nights and Saturday morning. The Parkway? Are you kidding me?

That's ten! What did we miss?

