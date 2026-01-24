What food does New Jersey do better than anywhere else?

We're talking if you want the best (blank), you're going to find it in New Jersey.

Without a doubt, the best!

The Ten Foods That New Jersey Does Best

Let's take a look at the ten foods that are best in or from New Jersey. Some of these are dishes/recipes/meals, while others are specific foods.

1. Blueberries.

So sweet, so good. Hammonton is the blueberry capital of the world - make no mistake about it. Nothing like stopping at a local stand the first part of July and grabbing some fresh blueberries.

2. The Tomato.

The Jersey Tomato.

Last summer seemed (to me, at least) an off year for the Jersey tomato. Can't wait til August and I can slice one up, top in with fresh mozzarella, and dot it with some balsamic glaze!

3. Pizza.

Yes, New Jersey loves pizza! We have several kinds - and, who doesn't love a slice of boardwalk pizza on a warm summer evening?

4. The Breakfast Sandwich.

Arguably the best sandwich that New Jersey has given the rest of the world. It all started here.

5. The Italian Sub.

Wait, maybe this is the best NJ sandwich! Yes, I call it a sub, not a hoagie. South Jersey has some great ones. Here are my top three.

6. Crab Bisque.

We can argue about all kinds of seafood being the best in Jersey, but some great crab bisque can be found in New Jersey!

7. Disco Fries.

Late night diner lovers unite! Capping a late night out with a stop for disco fries is a Jersey tradition.

8. Diner Food.

Why just stop at the disco fries. Check out the whole menu - all 7 pages!

9. Salt Water Taffy.

Invented here, still made here. Home run!

10. Jersey Corn.

Yep. Late august. I'll bring the butter, you bring the salt!

That's 10. What did we miss?

