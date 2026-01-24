These 10 Foods Are New Jersey&#8217;s Greatest Gifts to the World

These 10 Foods Are New Jersey’s Greatest Gifts to the World

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

What food does New Jersey do better than anywhere else?

We're talking if you want the best (blank), you're going to find it in New Jersey.

Without a doubt, the best!

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash
The Ten Foods That New Jersey Does Best

Let's take a look at the ten foods that are best in or from New Jersey. Some of these are dishes/recipes/meals, while others are specific foods.

Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash
1. Blueberries. 

So sweet, so good. Hammonton is the blueberry capital of the world - make no mistake about it. Nothing like stopping at a local stand the first part of July and grabbing some fresh blueberries.

Photo by Avin CP on Unsplash
2. The Tomato.

The Jersey Tomato.

Last summer seemed (to me, at least) an off year for the Jersey tomato. Can't wait til August and I can slice one up, top in with fresh mozzarella, and dot it with some balsamic glaze!

Photo by Tamas Pap on Unsplash
3. Pizza.

Yes, New Jersey loves pizza! We have several kinds - and, who doesn't love a slice of boardwalk pizza on a warm summer evening?

 

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
4. The Breakfast Sandwich.

Arguably the best sandwich that New Jersey has given the rest of the world. It all started here.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
5. The Italian Sub.

Wait, maybe this is the best NJ sandwich! Yes, I call it a sub, not a hoagie. South Jersey has some great ones. Here are my top three. 

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Booking.com
6. Crab Bisque.

We can argue about all kinds of seafood being the best in Jersey, but some great crab bisque can be found in New Jersey!

Photo by shraga kopstein on Unsplash
7. Disco Fries.

Late night diner lovers unite! Capping a late night out with a stop for disco fries is a Jersey  tradition.

 

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash
8. Diner Food.

Why just stop at the disco fries. Check out the whole menu - all 7 pages!

 

Photo by Marc Snailum on Unsplash
9. Salt Water Taffy.

Invented here, still made here. Home run!

Photo by Wouter Supardi Salari on Unsplash
10. Jersey Corn.

Yep. Late august. I'll bring the butter, you bring the salt!

That's 10. What did we miss?

