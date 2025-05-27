What do you get when "One Funny Mother" Dena Blizzard, Julia Scotti from Showtime's "More Funny Women of a Certain Age," and New Jersey 101.5's Steve Trevelise get together?

You get "Two Funny Ladies" and it's happening Saturday, May 31 at the Concert Hall at Drew University. Get your tickets here.

Dena Blizzard just back from the Vail Comedy Festival. The viral sensation behind One Funny Mother and Chardonnay Go, Dena’s viral parenting comedy has more than 200 million views.

A former Miss New Jersey and off-Broadway star, she has co-hosted with Anderson Cooper, served as Grand Marshal of Chardonnay Day in France, and toured 75 cities with her one-woman show "My Name Is NOT Mom." Her daily live show, "One Funny Morning," and "Tipsy Tuesday" have built a dedicated fan base, with thousands tuning in to laugh along with her relatable humor.

Julia Scotti is a comedic force with fearless humor and razor-sharp wit. She stole hearts on "America’s Got Talent," winning audiences over with her style and storytelling. Her career skyrocketed, leading to roles in the acclaimed "Julia Scotti: Funny That Way," Showtime’s "More Funny Women of a Certain Age," and a scene-stealing cameo in "Bros." Recently, she appeared on CBS's "Elsbeth" and recorded a Dry Bar Comedy special. Her comedy albums, "Hello Boys, I’m Back!" and "Primal Cuts," showcase her signature mix of honesty, insight, and laugh-out-loud moments, making her one of stand-up’s most compelling voices.

When Steve Trevelise is not talking "Jersey" on New Jersey 101.5, he's performing his standup at clubs, casinos and theaters all over New Jersey. Among the many people Steve's opened for include Pat Cooper, Artie Lange, Robert Klein, and Louis Anderson.

To get tickets for this hilarious show, call 917-567 5842 or click here.

