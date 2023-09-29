NJ Residents Moving To Florida Are In For A Very Rude Awakening

It's totally understandable that people have no choice but to move from time to time. Whether it's for a new job, to take care of family, or for room to spread out, there are plenty of reasons why people have to leave the Garden State.

Many people are packing up and shipping down to Florida. Ask any of the former NJ residents headed to the Sunshine State and they'll tell you that they're looking forward to the sunshine, the cheaper cost of living, and getting a lot more bang for their buck down in Florida than they think they do here.

While that's all well and good for them, they may have overlooked a few things in their hurry to head down south....

Alligators

We have a lot of little critters like squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, and other cute forest animals you'd find in the Disney movie "Snow White." In Florida, alligators are as common as squirrels are here in the Garden State. I don't know about you, but I wouldn't necessarily bet on my luck with a hungry gator. If I had kids, I'd worry about them playing outside down there in Florida because of the gators. I wouldn't want them to get eaten! Here in New Jersey, all we have to worry about are squirrels, rabbits, and bees in the summertime.

The Bugs

Have you ever seen what they refer to in Florida as the "palmetto bug?" I don't care what ANY Sunshine State resident says. That thing is a ROACH. And guess what? They're EVERYWHERE. That's a hard "no" from me. Not to mention the fact that the mosquitoes are absolutely AWFUL.

The Heat

It gets pretty warm here in the Garden State during the summer months but NOTHING like it does in Florida. That humidity is unbearable sometimes. New Jersey's WORST day of the summer isn't anything compared to those Florida temperatures.

No Seasons

When you choose to pick up and move to Florida, sure, you won't have to deal with harsh winters anymore, but you also don't get to experience the beauty that comes with spring and fall. Imagine never getting to see the beautiful fall colors come to light with the changing of the leaves. How sad.

Hurricanes

We get hurricanes from time to time here in the Garden State, it's true. It's totally unfair to compare the storms we experience here in New Jersey to the devastating hurricanes they deal with in Florida year after year. Imagine having to rebuild your entire life every few years or so. Not only is that A LOT of work, but it's also traumatizing! No thank you.

If you're considering getting out of New Jersey, think twice before you make Florida your next home.

