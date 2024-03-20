New debit card scam at convenience stores in NJ

A Southampton resident claims she had her credit card hacked into at two different Wawa stores in South Jersey.

In a post last week on the local NextDoor app a woman named Jennifer said she used the Wawa ATM at the store across from the Vincentown Diner to withdraw money for gas in early February.

That evening she said her bank account was hit with purchases to a place called Rural King. TD Bank immediately locked her card and replaced her money.

She was issued a new debit card and almost a month later went to that same Wawa but did not use the ATM. She purchased food items at the register (not self-checkout) with her debit card.

That night her bank account was hit by someone trying to buy tickets through StubHub.

TD Bank replaced the $1,000 and she was subsequently issued another new card.

She reported the incidents to the New Jersey State Police. While she was at the bank getting her second new card, she overheard another customer claiming that his card was compromised at a Wawa on the way to LBI.

Last month a skimming device was discovered at a Wawa ATM in Galloway, Atlantic County. The skimmer attachment collects card numbers and PIN codes, which are then replicated into counterfeit cards.

When you slide your card into an ATM that has a skimmer attached, you’re unwittingly sliding it through the counterfeit reader, which scans and stores all your information from the magnetic strip as well as capturing your PIN from the keypad.

Be alert but card skimmers aren't always that easy to detect. One resource from Capital One gives a laundry of things to look for. This video gives a pretty good view of what they could look like and what to look for.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

