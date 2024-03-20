How many weed shops does NJ need? Town with many getting another

Did Afroman become mayor of Mount Holly when I wasn’t looking? Or did Willie Nelson and Woody Harrelson join their city council?

I mean for a town with fewer than 10,000 people did they really need five marijuana dispensaries? But that’s exactly what the Burlington County town is getting.

And hey. Good for them. I’m not judging. I was an outspoken advocate for the legalization of marijuana. It’s killed far fewer people than tobacco or alcohol and those are legal.

So the fifth weed shop is going in on the outskirts of town and in a place that ironically used to serve the kind of munchies that could have peacefully coexisted with the new enterprise.

In the location previously occupied by Burger King at the corner of (aptly named) High Street and the Mount Holly Bypass, a Zen Leaf is moving in.

Zen Leaf is a major professional cannabis dispensary chain operating in 12 states. They started out in Las Vegas in 2016 and are now in neighboring Pennsylvania and nearby Connecticut and Maryland. They have three other New Jersey locations, Lawrence Township, Neptune and Elizabeth.

Ironically being built right across the street from when Zen Leaf is going to be a Taco Bell is being built. I want to believe someone serendipitously planned this.

No word yet on an exact opening date for Mount Holly’s fifth weed dispensary. They’re known for serving both recreational and medical customers.

