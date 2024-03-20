Did you know about these 55+ discounts around NJ?

It's here. My birthday, the big one. No, not turning 40 or 50 or 60 yet, but a bigger birthday, 55.

As you know, I've been in the media for the past decade and one of the first things you learn is that the targeted demographic for advertising dollars and ratings is 25 to 54.

In a few short days, I will pass out of the target demo and head into the unknown of 55+.

That's not all.

I found out on the air this week that 55 is considered a "senior citizen" by many.

Senior citizen? I thought I had a solid five years, maybe even 10 until I crossed into that definition. But here we are.

So, of course, I immediately thought of the discounts I'd get as a newly minted senior citizen. Yes, we came up with a list.

So, you may see me pulling out the ID to take advantage of one of the many discounts offered to senior across New Jersey!

Here are a few of the discounts you can get at 55:

Discounted rooms at the Best Western

50% off at the Hard Rock Cafe in AC - Called "Classic Rockers"

Up to 30% off rooms at Caesars

Reduced senior price for Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruises

20% off base rates at Hertz to rent a car

5% on time and mileage charge at Thrifty rental

Senior Day at Walgreens the first Tuesday of every month - senior discounts too

Denny's, Perkins, and IHOP all have a 55+ menu

Discount or free coffee on certain days at McDonalds

Any discounts to add to this list? Hit me up on the NJ 101.5 app and let's add.

