NJ Kids Mercilessly Cyberbullied In 2 South Jersey Towns

It's one of the worst epidemics facing the adolescent social landscape in today's society. I'm talking about cyberbullying. The dreadful stories I've heard over the past few years from some of my friends who have kids in both middle school and the first two years of high school are just a few examples I could use to paint the picture of how bad it's really gotten.

Personally, I blame technology for how bad cyberbullying has become over the last decade.

What is cyberbullying?

Cyberbullying is when someone uses technology—like social media, texts, or online games—to harass, threaten, or embarrass someone. Spreading rumors, sharing hurtful messages, or posting humiliating photos all fall under this umbrella. Unlike old-school bullying where you just got picked on at school, cyberbullying can happen 24/7 and often feels inescapable since it follows the victim everywhere they go on their devices.

The emotional toll of cyberbullying

When someone is bullied relentlessly online, it can lead to a drop in self-esteem and make it hard to concentrate in school. The constant stress of being targeted can feel overwhelming, and many kids may start to withdraw from friends and activities they once enjoyed. It's truly a devastating scenario to witness.

Long-term effects of cyberbullying

Multiple sources report that if someone is consistently cyberbullied, the consequences can be serious and long-lasting. Some kids might struggle with mental health issues like depression or anxiety that can carry into adulthood. They might find it difficult to trust others, develop social anxiety, or even face challenges in forming healthy relationships.

Cyberbullying on the rise in New Jersey

It's a shame to have to say that two of the towns in which cyberbullying is the worst here in the Garden State happen to be right here in South Jersey. A study by the folks at MattressNextDay has shown that the worst places in NJ for cyberbullying are Trenton, Sicklerville, and Atlantic City.

Sicklerville is in Camden County. Atlantic City is obviously in Atlantic County. Both towns are part of South Jersey. Why are people so mean online here? Is there not enough for kids to do to keep them off social media?

Data suggests that at least 1 in 5 children in America experience some form of bullying each year, with an increasing proportion of this occurring online.

One thing's for sure. It can't go on like this. Bullies will always be around, but there HAS to be something we can do to protect our kids from having to deal with it online. No social media until 18? Should that be made a law in New Jersey?

In the meantime, here's what you can do to prevent cyberbullying in schools:

