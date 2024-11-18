Potholes are a major problem on New Jersey’s roads... aren't they? I feel like people complain about them a lot. Can you blame them? They can cause SO MUCH damage to vehicles. Who wants to deal with that? Not me.

How Do Potholes Form?

Potholes appear when water seeps into cracks in the road, then freezes and thaws. That's what expands and weakens the asphalt. Over time, this causes chunks of the road to break off, creating those annoying holes that we all dread so much.

When you hit a pothole, it can cause serious damage to your car. If you've never experienced that, consider yourself extremely lucky. The impact can damage your tires, bend your rims, throw your wheels out of alignment, or even hurt your suspension. Not one of those problems is a cheap fix. It could cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars. NO THANKS!



It's frustrating for drivers because many feel like they’re paying for repairs that could have been avoided if the roads were properly maintained.

Believe it or not, we're pretty lucky here in New Jersey. At least that's what they tell us...



New Jersey Is Home To Some Of The Smoothest Roads In The Country

Apparently, the pot hole problem isn't as big of a deal in the Garden State as we think it is. People elsewhere are dealing with roads in much worse shape than we are. New data suggests New Jersey has made the list of top 10 states with the lowest internet searches regarding pothole damage in all of the US.

That's all well and good, but does that really mean anything when it comes to the condition of our roads? What if NJ residents are just really self-sufficient and figure out how to deal with the problem on their own? Just because we're not Googling 'potholes' doesn't mean we're not annoyed at the condition of NJ's streets and highways. Trust me... not all of them are perfect.

NJ may not be turning to the internet when our cars get busted up from driving over a pothole, but we're definitely cussing up a storm in the moment.

