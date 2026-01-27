If you drive a Honda Accord in New Jersey, congrats! you’re officially on a thief’s radar. A new survey has determined the make and model of vehicle that is stolen the most in NJ.

New Jersey ranks 40th nationally for vehicle thefts, but don’t let that lower ranking fool you into a feeling a false sense of security. The Honda Accord is the most commonly stolen car in the Garden State, followed by Ford pickups and the Honda CR-V. Translation: if your car is popular, older, and easy to flip for parts, it’s exactly what thieves are looking for.

As someone who grew up thinking “I’ll just run inside for a minute,” finding out my own car tops New Jersey’s theft list was a rude awakening. Turns out, unlocked doors are basically an open invite.

The Most Commonly Stolen Cars In The US

If you zoom out nationally, pickup trucks dominate the theft charts. Chevrolet pickups are the most stolen vehicle in 19 states, with Ford pickups right behind in 18. Sedans aren’t off the hook either, though. models like the Honda Accord, Hyundai Elantra, and Toyota Camry regularly top state-by-state lists.

The common thread? These are everywhere. The more common the car, the easier it is to steal, strip, and resell without raising eyebrows.

How To Make Your Car Less Appealing

Lock everything, every time. Yes, even in your driveway. Park in well-lit areas when possible and don’t leave your car sitting untouched for days. Keep valuables completely out of sight, because even loose change can trigger a smash-and-grab.

Steering wheel locks, immobilizers, and loud alarms still work. Thieves want fast and easy, not a fight. If you drive a high-risk model, a GPS tracker can add serious peace of mind. If you incorporate these small habits, they save you a massive headache AND having to go car shopping.

