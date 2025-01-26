Kohl’s Closing Stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Kohl's is joining the list of retailers that will reduce the number of stores they operate in 2025.

Just the other day, Macy's announced the upcoming closure of 66 stores, including one location in New Jersey: the free-standing Macy's Backstage outlet in the Essex Green Shopping Center on West Prospect Avenue in East Orange.

Now, Kohl's has announced that it will be shutting down 27 stores in the next few months.

Stores closing in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

According to axios.com, Kohl's will be closing one store in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania.

Kohl's currently has 38 stores in New Jersey, including locations in Mays Landing, Millville, and Manahawkin.

The only New Jersey store scheduled to close is in East Windsor. The Pennsylvania Kohl's scheduled to close is in Pottstown.

Ten Kohl's locations in California will be shutting down - that's the most of any state.

According to axios.com, the move my Kohl's is being done for financial reasons. The company is hoping to avoid the fate of so many retailers - bankruptcy.

