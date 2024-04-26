WAIT! Iconic Linwood Eatery is Not Closing Its Doors Forever

A longtime Linwood sandwich shop earlier this week announced their upcoming closing.

The Cheese Board in Linwood said they were closing their doors forever.

The Cheese Board in Linwood Google Maps loading...

The Cheese Board announces its closing

In a simple Facebook post earlier this week, the owners of the Linwood business said, "The rumors are true, we are closing our doors forever."

Get our free mobile app

But wait! There's more!

Just as I was writing this story, The Cheese Board has changed their tune on Facebook, updating their status by saying, "To our valued community, we are so excited to share with you that The Cheeseboard will live on under incredible new ownership in May."

Well, then - many of us are much relieved!

The popular place in Linwood's Central Square is locally famous for its quaint small-townish atmosphere, and of course delicious soups, sandwiches, and more.

Current operators of The Cheese Board, Kathy Whitmore and Michael Everett, have owned the business for the last few years, buying it from original owner Chris Corso in 2020.

No word on who the new owners will be.

Kathy and Mike, on Facebook, say they plan "to fully embrace their retirement." New ownership is expected to take over the business in May.

A longtime Linwood Square staple

The Cheese Board has been around for about 35 years and has served locals and vacationers alike.

I remember my first lunch at The Cheeseboard back in the summer of 1998. It was the first of many lunches I enjoyed at the location.

This is good news! As I mentioned above this story started as a story of another great local business closing forever - but now it has a future! We wish the new owners well!

SOURCES Facebook and The Cheese Board

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly