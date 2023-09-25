Here’s what a $25 Million South Jersey House Looks Like (Photos)

What would it be like to live in a $25 Million house?

There's a house in South Jersey right now, for sale, with that price tag.

The house, in Avalon, has a listing price of $25,000,000! It's being offered by BHHS Fox and Roach Realty of Avalon.

So, what do you get for $25 Million?

Apparently a 7,240 square foot Malibu-style home on a tremendous lot in the High Dunes section of Avalon. The realtor.com description says the home "commands perhaps the island's highest elevation, and offers unobstructed 360-degree views from its wrap-around 3rd-floor deck as well as complete privacy in an unspoiled maritime forest setting."

It is a once-in-a-lifetime home, for sure.

Features include 6 bedrooms and 7 1/2 bathrooms. (Hey for $25 Million, can't you make that last bathroom a full bath?)

There's also an inground pool, deck, patio, beachfront access, and more. You can see the photos below and check out the listing here.

The annual taxes on the property don't seem so alarming: $37,488. I mean, you're paying $25 million for the house, right?

If you buy this house, please invite me over for a swim, will ya?

SOURCE: Realtor.com.

What a $25 Million Home in Avalon Looks Like Check out these photos of this awesome house!