Most Frightening 500 Feet of the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing

If you live in the Egg Harbor Township/Mays Landing area, you may travel on the Black Horse Pike at least once or twice a week. Possibly you're on the road several times a day.

At times it can be a daunting task. Traffic can fly at times - or it can be at a standstill.

People are often in a hurry, except for that one driver who seems to be content to drive 25 MPH in the left lane.

Scary spots still exist on the road

Over the last couple dozen years, cut-throughs have been eliminated from parts of the road in Egg Harbor Township, making it safer.

In Mays Landing, fences have gone up to keep people from jaywalking across the road.

There are areas, though, where the road is still very dangerous.

One area in particular is the westbound section of the road transitioning from Egg Harbor Township to Mays Landing.

Merging where?

There's an intersection that's particularly scary for westbound travelers, right at and after the Delilah Road intersection.

The scary part is the merge that happens right after the intersection.

When the light is green on the Black Horse Pike, right-turning vehicles from Delilah can merge right onto the Pike, with an extra lane.

Well, it's an extra lane for a few hundred feet. It eventually ends at North McKee Avenue, which will take you back to the movie theaters.

Risky traffic

If you're on the Black Horse Pike, and traffic is slow going, you might suddenly be passed on the right by people merging off Delilah.. That can be a scary proposition. You're inching forward, and folks are flying by on the right, passing you.

Naturally, in addition to the merging drivers, some aggressive drivers who were behind you decide to swing into the right lane, and use it to get themselves further through traffic.

This all can create two sets of speeds... the "inchers", moving forward at a crawl because traffic is backed up in the left two lanes.... and the"flyers", who come down that right lane, soaring past everyone.

The problem is, the right lane eventually ends - there are white traffic lines that signify it ending - but some people ignore that and keep flying by on the right.

Have you been caught in this area? What do you think?

