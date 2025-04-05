Did you know New Jersey is home to 564 municipalities?

Here's how that's broken down:

253 boroughs

240 townships

52 cities

15 towns

4 villages

All told, that's 9.5 million people living in nearly 600 little carved-out pieces of land packed into 21 counties, which are all jam-packed into about 7,300 square miles of land.

Yeah, we got a lot going on in this relatively small state.

And since New Jersey has been around for about 238 years, how this state took shape way back then didn't exactly always use squares and straight lines. In fact, it rarely did.

Not to mention, we have a rather unique geography here — lots of bodies of water, wide-open farmland, the Pine Barrens, the ocean, barrier islands, mountains, and more. They all had a big impact on shaping the lay of the land here.

NJ towns have very odd shapes

With that in mind, we recently decided to find the ten oddest-shaped towns, municipalities, and cities in New Jersey to see exactly what those borders look like... and they did not disappoint.

In many cases, to get from one side of a town to the other, you'll need to go through an entirely different town.

