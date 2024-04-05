The Barefoot Country Music Fest (BCMF) in Wildwood is back for yet another year! If you're unfamiliar with the best party of the summer, it's annually held in Wildwood. Wildwood is a resort city known for its beaches, boardwalk, and vibrant summer atmosphere, making it an ideal location for a music festival.

Get our free mobile app

The BCMF features top country music artists and bands performing live on multiple stages over several days. Attendees can enjoy a wide range of country music styles, from traditional and classic country to contemporary hits. The festival typically showcases both established stars and up-and-coming talent, providing a diverse and exciting lineup for country music fans.

Beach concert in Wildwood, NJ

One of the unique features of the BCMF is its beachfront location. Attendees can enjoy live music with the backdrop of the beautiful Wildwood beaches, creating THE MOST memorable setting for an event like this. The combination of great music, beach vibes, and a lively atmosphere makes the Barefoot Country Music Fest a must-visit for country music enthusiasts looking for a fun summer getaway. Have we convinced you to go this year yet?

Get our free mobile app

Get ready for this year's AWESOME lineup including Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, The Beach Boys, and MORE!

In addition to the music, the Barefoot Country Music Fest offers THE BEST summer experience with food vendors, kickass merch, interactive experiences, and plenty of other Instagram-worthy moments.

Barefoot Country Music Fest theme nights announced for 2024

The most fun, though, I think, is getting to dress up! Barefoot has a different theme every night, and EVERYBODY makes sure to dress accordingly. This year's theme nights have FINALLY been announced, so it's time to shop! Here we go:

Friday Night: Off To The Islands!

c/o BCMF/Canva c/o BCMF/Canva loading...

With a bit of a nod to the Cheeseburger King himself, we're celebrating the weekend at the beach on Friday! Time to get a new swimsuit.

Saturday Night: Neon Cowboy!

c/o BCMF/Canva c/o BCMF/Canva loading...

Saddle up, Wildwood! It's not your average honky tonk. Bring out your best and BRIGHTEST western wear for Saturday night! We'll be lighting up the night with all the colors on the Wildwood beach for Neon Cowboy night.

Sunday Night: US of A Day!

c/o BCMF/Canva c/o BCMF/Canva loading...

Time to bring out all your flag-themed clothes. You'll need them for Sunday night as we close out the show paying homage to our great nation and one of the greats in country music that we lost this year, Mr. Toby Keith.

It's shaping up to be a GREAT weekend! Tickets are on sale now! Plan your BCMF trip HERE, & we'll see you in Wildwood! 😎

Photos with the Cat at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wilwood, NJ Did we take your photo? Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly