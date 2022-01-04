For those who live in South Jersey, the Mummer's Parade may be a familiar New Year's tradition they've heard about due to being in the Philadelphia media market. But if you go a few miles into Central Jersey and parts north, many people have never even heard of it.

Growing up in South Philadelphia until the age of 12, it was a tradition that my dad took me and my older brother to "see the parade" on New Year's Day.

We all thought everybody knew about the Mummer's Parade. It wasn't until I moved away to Connecticut that I realized what a real local phenomenon it is.

Sure, the various string bands do concerts in different parts of the country throughout the year to raise money for their costumes, but as a local tradition, it is really local. I've been taking my daughter since she was about 10 years old and when she moved away to Texas, we missed those trips into Philly.

Now that she's back, it was a slam dunk that we would go again this year. It was rained out on Saturday, but the weather was perfect for Sunday with temperatures in the low 60's, a rarity for the Mummer's Parade in Philly in early January.

It is a rare treat and something that attracts people of all demographics. If you're ever looking for something to do on New Year's Day, either stay the night before at a local hotel or take the drive and check it out. Take a look at some photos below.

Dennis attends the 2022 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, PA

People new to the city or not familiar with the parade like to trash the Mummers, but they are a fun bunch of good people dedicated to the tradition and dressing up and having fun on New Year's Day in Philly.

They've had their share of controversy over the years by anything or anyone of consequence has or they haven't lived a full life. There are five divisions of Mummers: Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancies, String Bands, and Fancy Brigades. They all compete for prize money, which usually goes toward costumes for the next year.

The string bands perform throughout the year around the county and are a big hit wherever they go. Next year make a plan to check it out!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

