A 33-year-old Nutley man who faces death-by-auto charges in a crash that killed a couple in Lodi a few years back is now accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced charges against Donald Kumar Davis, a strength and speed coach, in connection with an investigation that began on Dec. 13.

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation revealed that Davis sexually assaulted a child on multiple occasions in Washington Township and Wyckoff.

The defendant was arrested on Dec. 19 in Paramus and was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The prosecutor's office confirmed with New Jersey 101.5 that Davis was charged in 2019 with vehicular homicide, in connection with a crash that took the life of an elderly couple that was pulling out of their driveway in Lodi.

According to the prosecutor's office, that case is still pending.

A day after the defendant's arrest, a news release by Presswire announced the launch of Kumar Davis Fitness in Nutley.

