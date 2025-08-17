NJ Residents Warned To Steer Clear Of This Southeast Asia Hotspot
If you’re a South Jersey traveler planning a trip to Thailand, take note.
The U.S. Department of State has just issued updated travel advisories that could seriously impact your plans.
Thailand Now At Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution
Thailand has been bumped up to a Level 2 travel advisory, meaning you should exercise increased caution, especially if heading south.
The Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces are experiencing ongoing insurgent activity and civil unrest, with periodic violence between armed groups and Thai security forces.
These areas are under a state of emergency, and U.S. government assistance is limited there.
Thailand-Cambodia Border: Do Not Travel
More urgently, the Thailand-Cambodia border area is now under a Level 4 advisory, which means do not travel. Armed conflict, including rocket and artillery fire, has been reported between Thai and Cambodian forces.
Civilians have been injured, and evacuations are underway in certain regions. U.S. citizens are urged to stay at least 50km away from the border.
If You Still Plan to Go, Do This
If you’re still heading to Thailand, here’s what you need to do:
- Have an evacuation plan that doesn’t rely on U.S. government help
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for emergency alerts
- Review the Thailand Country Security Report
- Prep a full emergency contingency plan
- Check out the CDC’s Travel Health Info
- And yes, always get travel insurance
Stay safe, stay smart, and maybe consider Phuket over Pattani this year. That sounds like a better plan.
The best international vacation from NJ is Greece
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
NJ's Top 20 Beaches For 2025
Gallery Credit: Buehler