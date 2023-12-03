I know plenty of people who wouldn't mind scoring a gift card for a new tattoo this holiday season. Believe it or not, I don't have any tats at all. Not even one.

I'm not against tattoos or anything. I just can't make up my mind. I've never wanted one enough to have it on my body forever. I'm just happy that I've been smart enough to resist for this long since I know it'd only be a matter of time before I got bored of it.

If you're not as indecisive as me, you probably have more than one tattoo. Most of them are probably done by the same artist, too, right? I know people who will only go to one person for tattoos. It makes sense. You're putting something permanent on your body that's supposed to be there forever. You don't want to be unsure about the artist responsible for your ink.

Plus, if you're going for a specific look, then you're going to want to stick to 1 person until all of your work is complete.

Someone recently asked on Facebook where South Jersey locals recommend getting their work done. You did NOT hold back. According to locals in Atlantic County, there seem to be 5 people you should try and get on the books to see.

In no particular order, here are the people you should try to schedule appointments with for your next ink session:

Lucky for you, there's a deal at Gold Leaf on gift cards right now. You'll find them in Egg Harbor City.

You can check out Chelsea's work below:

More than one person shouted out Jake and said they've always been happy with his work down at the shop in Somers Point. Check his out below:

You can find Chloe at the shop in the Cardiff section of EHT. Check out her work below:

John's known for some pretty sick cover-ups. His talents don't stop there, though. You can check out his work for yourself on his Instagram HERE. You'll find him at the shop in Galloway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Rizzotte (@jrizzotte)

Another one in Egg Harbor City! Roberto just picked up some pretty awesome awards at this year's Atlantic City Tattoo Expo. Check out his work below:

Make no mistake, tattoo artistry is INDEED a talent. It takes a keen eye, a creative mind, and a steady hand. It's definitely not for the faint of heart, either. Kudos to these amazing artists for what they do and for bringing their clients' visions to life!

Check out everybody's recommendations HERE.

