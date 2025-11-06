John Sikorski is on a mission to help special needs kids and their families.

Thirteen years ago, he started an effort to help the families of kids at Mercer High School, a special-needs high school in Hamilton.

A community of giving

It all started when his son asked mom and dad for 25 cents for a school activity and a little extra to help some of the kids who literally had no money.

With $20, a new cause was launched.

Through a partnership with the Knights of Columbus at St. Anne's Church in Lawrenceville, John and his wife, Susan, who sadly passed two years ago, have helped save the holiday for many families across the local area.

How to donate and support Mercer High families

This year, John is pushing for donations that will help buy food gift cards for families of special needs kids attending Mercer High School.

Of the more than 200 students, at least half are struggling to buy enough food for their families. You can send a donation via Zelle to gklawrence7000@gmail.com or mail a check to Knights of Columbus Council 7000 PO Box 6425 Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Donations are not tax-deductible.

You can hear my conversation with John here:

