29 Places to Take Out of Town Guests in South Jersey

Face it, we do live in an area where a lot of people choose to go on vacation.

Sooner or later, we all have to play hosts to out-of-town guests.

So - what are you going to do with them?

Great South Jersey places to take visitors

We asked residents where to take friends or relatives in South Jersey and received a ton of great answers.

Thanks to all who chimed in. Here's the list:

1. The beach! A lot of places don't have beaches or an ocean. We probably take it for granted.

2. Atlantic City's casinos. There's a bunch to choose from. a lot of places may have gambling in 2024, but this many casinos in one place is still pretty unusual.

We had a lot of people submit restaurant ideas. Well, you know restaurants are everywhere! LOL. Of course, if the restaurant has a unique view or history, it might work.

4. Oyster Creek Restaurant.

5. AC Bar and Grill.

6. Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City.

7. Cape May Zoo

8. The Lobster House restaurant in Cape May.

9. Washington Street Mall in Cape May.

10. Congress Hall in Cape May.

11. Historic Smithville.

12. Crap Trap Restaurant in Somers Point.

13. Lucy the Elephant in Margate.

14. Storybook Land

15. Atlantic City Aquarium.

16. Jim's Lunch in Millville.

17. Downtown Hammonton restaurants.

18. Any or all of our local boardwalks.

19. Cape May Lighthouse - especially at sunset.

20. Dock's Seafood in Atlantic City.

21. Birch Grove Park in Northfield.

22. Tuckahoe Wildlife Refuge

23. Estel Manor Park

24. Ocean City.

25. Steel Pier, Atlantic City.

26. Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing.

27. Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck.

28. Batsto Village.

29. Renault Winery.

