Like the song says, "School's Out For Summer," well, it will be very soon. Both College students and K-12 students are about to start summer break, and chances are, if you are a family that likes to get out and explore our beautiful state, you will be looking for cool activities to do this summer in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

I discovered an article written by Kaylynn Chiarello Ebner for Mommy Poppins that lists 25+ "family-friendly" activities to do with your kids this summer, here in the Garden State.

Top 10 "family-friendly" activities to do with your kids this summer in New Jersey

1. Visit a Lighthouse

2. Plan a Beach Day

3. Go on a Pirate Cruise

4. Take a Ferry Ride

5. Walk the Ocean City Boardwalk

6. Spend a Day at Point Pleasant

7. Meet Lucy in AC

8. Cool Down at a Water Park

9. Try a New Spray Park

10. Have a Picnic

This Top 10 has everything you would want with your kids this summer. After looking over the ten listed, I think over the 55-plus years I have lived at the Jersey Shore, I have done all ten, and I think it's a pretty good list that the folks at Mommy Poppins put together.

Fun Summer Activities To Do With Your Kids In New Jersey

11. See an Arboretum

12. Explore a Nature Center

13. Go on a Hike

14. Rent a Paddleboat

15. Go Swimming

16. Spend a Night at the Ocean County Fair

17. Swing by the Monmouth County Fair

18. See Sandcastles

19. Pick Berries

20. Make a Bouquet

There are some of the list that we wanted to share with you. Great "family-friendly" activities for summer 2025.

Summer Fun In New Jersey Canva loading...

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer