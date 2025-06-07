Your 2025 Guide to Kid-Friendly Summer Fun in New Jersey
Like the song says, "School's Out For Summer," well, it will be very soon. Both College students and K-12 students are about to start summer break, and chances are, if you are a family that likes to get out and explore our beautiful state, you will be looking for cool activities to do this summer in New Jersey.
I discovered an article written by Kaylynn Chiarello Ebner for Mommy Poppins that lists 25+ "family-friendly" activities to do with your kids this summer, here in the Garden State.
Top 10 "family-friendly" activities to do with your kids this summer in New Jersey
1. Visit a Lighthouse
2. Plan a Beach Day
3. Go on a Pirate Cruise
4. Take a Ferry Ride
5. Walk the Ocean City Boardwalk
6. Spend a Day at Point Pleasant
7. Meet Lucy in AC
8. Cool Down at a Water Park
9. Try a New Spray Park
10. Have a Picnic
This Top 10 has everything you would want with your kids this summer. After looking over the ten listed, I think over the 55-plus years I have lived at the Jersey Shore, I have done all ten, and I think it's a pretty good list that the folks at Mommy Poppins put together.
Fun Summer Activities To Do With Your Kids In New Jersey
11. See an Arboretum
12. Explore a Nature Center
13. Go on a Hike
14. Rent a Paddleboat
15. Go Swimming
16. Spend a Night at the Ocean County Fair
17. Swing by the Monmouth County Fair
18. See Sandcastles
19. Pick Berries
20. Make a Bouquet
There are some of the list that we wanted to share with you. Great "family-friendly" activities for summer 2025.
KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams