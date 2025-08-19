More and more people from New Jersey are moving to this place and I don't think it's a surprise to anyone.

Why So Many New Jerseyans Are Packing Up

A new report shows Florida is the number one destination for people leaving New Jersey. From sunny skies to lower costs, here's why they're heading south.

If it feels like more of your neighbors are heading south lately, you're not imagining it.

Florida’s Warm Welcome: Weather, Taxes, and Lifestyle

According to recent data from U-Haul, Florida has officially become the top state where New Jersey residents are relocating and it’s easy to see why.

Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach, South Florida has become the new landing pad for countless people who once called the Garden State home.

Let’s face it, New Jersey is expensive. Several years ago, New Jerseyans would move to Pennsylvania and New York, now it's Florida.

South Florida Is the Hotspot

Between high property taxes, tolls, and a generally higher cost of living, many residents are finding it harder to justify staying. Florida, on the other hand, doesn’t have a state income tax, which makes a noticeable difference in take-home pay and retirement income.

Is This a Trend That’s Here to Stay?

Even daily expenses, housing, and insurance (depending on the area) can be more manageable compared to certain pockets of New Jersey. The savings, for many, are just too hard to pass up. And not owning, if you're renting in New Jersey it's high, compared to other states.

Wow, now that I'm thinking about it - four families I know, just moved to Florida this year.

Money isn’t the only motivator. The weather plays a big role too. Florida offers what New Jersey winters never could: sunshine and warm temperatures practically year-round.

Whether it’s the weather, the savings, or the fresh start, New Jerseyans are clearly finding a new home in the Sunshine State.

