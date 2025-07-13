If you’ve ever stood in the airport security line dreading the moment you have to take your shoes off, here’s some great news.

This change is making the airport experience quicker and less stressful for everyone.

The Airport Hassle That's Finally Gone

The TSA recently announced that travelers won’t have to remove their shoes anymore when going through airport security.

Why This Change Speeds Up Security Lines

For years, removing shoes was one of the most annoying parts of flying. Everyone had to slip off their shoes, place them on the conveyor belt, and then put them back on after the screening. It could slow down the line and cause frustration, especially for people wearing boots or complicated footwear.

The TSA now says that with new scanning technology, they can thoroughly check shoes without needing travelers to take them off. This means shoes can stay on your feet while the scanners do their work. It speeds up the whole process, so you spend less time waiting and more time enjoying your trip.

Other Security Steps You Still Need to Follow

Of course, the TSA still asks travelers to follow all other security rules and be prepared to take off jackets, belts, and empty pockets if needed. But the shoe-removal step is officially a thing of the past for most airports.

So next time you fly, you can walk confidently through security with your shoes on. It’s a small change, but one that makes traveling a little easier and more comfortable for everyone.

