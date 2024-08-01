NJ man admits shooting at undercover ATF agent in tense firefight

💥 Repeat offender pleads guilty to assault with a deadly weapon

TRENTON — A Mercer County man with a violent history going back nearly a decade has admitted to shooting at an undercover federal agent, according to prosecutors.

Jabree Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty to several charges in federal court in his home city of Trenton on Wednesday.

The plea included one count each of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

He faces a maximum of life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2025.

Undercover agent shot during gun sale

According to authorities, Johnson shot an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during a gun sale gone wrong over three years ago.

Federal investigators were looking into illegal gun trafficking in Mercer County in 2021. As part of the investigation, an undercover agent got in contact with Johnson and agreed to buy several firearms from him.

When they met on March 21, 2021, Johnson got into the undercover agent's vehicle and showed him a semi-automatic weapon.

The ATF agent inspected the gun, gave it back to Johnson, and then asked to see the other guns involved in the sale.

However, the gun sale quickly went wrong.

Johnson pointed a gun at the agent and demanded the money that was supposed to be used to buy the firearms. The agent gave him the money and Johnson ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

Right after the agent got out of the vehicle, they pulled out a service weapon and shot Johnson in the shoulder.

Johnson shot back several times and ran away with the money. He was found later at a hospital and arrested.

Prior conviction for violent crime

According to records, Johnson served three years in state prison for weapons charges in connection to a shooting in 2017.

Johnson, who was 22 at the time, was accused of shooting at a 56-year-old man during an argument in Trenton. The victim was not hit, NJ.com reported.

