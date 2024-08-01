NJ boy, 12, gets police ‘diversionary program’ for bias crime

✅ Police investigated a bias incident in Deal Township

✅ A 12-year-old suspect willingly talked to police

✅ He was entered into a comprehensive diversionary program

A 12-year-old Long Branch boy was questioned by police about a bias incident.

Deal police Sgt. Brian Egan said officers were called to a home on Bridlemere Avenue in Interlaken around 8:35 a.m. on July 19 for an incident determined to bias in name. An investigation determined two juveniles to be involved. One was questioned by police.

The 12-year-old boy's mother voluntarily brought her son to police headquarters and was not charged. He was referred to a comprehensive diversionary program with a series of requirements that must successfully be completed. If he falls short the boy will face criminal charges.

A second boy was identified as being involved in the incident but was not charged.

Egan said the incident involved a Pride flag but declined to disclose additional details.

A 12-year-old boy was charged in a bias incident in Long Branch that happened on July 19, according to Interlaken police.

