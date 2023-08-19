This Surprisingly Charming Town in NJ is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Who is ready for fall? Personally, I am not. I love the summer and wish it would go on and on. But, of course it's New Jersey.

It will get chilly, it will be sweater weather, Friday football nights, pumpkins, and hot cider.

milous, Getty Stock, ThinkStock milous, Getty Stock, ThinkStock loading...

I will tell you, I love fall for the friend time sitting around a fire pit and just laughing. I'm not sure why we don't do it more in the summer, but fall I just love it.

Fall is about the fall foliage and the beautiful areas in New Jersey and the close-by states with the beautiful leaves. We pack up the beach chairs and get the baskets ready for apple picking and all of the fabulous fall festivals near the Jersey Shore.

When you hear Asbury, do you think Asbury Park? It's not Asbury Park, NJ. It's a little town called Asbury, NJ. According to onlyinyourstate.com, Asbury, New Jersey is the perfect spot to visit in the fall. A fall getaway or just a daytrip, this could be the perfect place.

Asbury is a tiny town in Franklin Township. From what I'm seeing and reading about this little town, the population of Asbury is less than 300 people but so many great things to do here.

In this town and this time of the year is one of my favorite things, cider and there is a cider house in Asbury. Along with a cider house, it has a historic district, and a coffee shop with delicious, and more.

Asbury is located right along the Musconetong River. And the hard cider, try it at the Ironbound Farm.

