The Chicest Hotel In New Jersey Is One Of The Most Stunning In America

Chicest Hotel In New Jersey Is One Of The Most Stunning In the U.S.

What is the definition of "chic"? According to Dictionary.com "attractive and fashionable; stylish". So think about it, wouldn't you want to stay in a hotel that's attractive, fashionable, and stylish? It sounds like a cool place to me. Who wants to stay in a dump unless you are hiding from someone?

Chic Hotel Canva loading...

I like it when we travel and we find different but stylish hotels to stay in, it makes the experience that much better and if they have 24/7 coffee well book me!

I came across a recent article from James Barrett, Isis Briones for Veranda and he listed the "Chicest" hotels in America. "Beyond counting on our Perfect Weekends series—which features our favorite destinations—we went ahead and rounded up the chicest hotels in every state. From standout architecture to top-notch amenities you won't find anywhere else, we have you covered with luxurious places that hands down deserve a spot on your travel bucket list. These spots all offer an unparalleled blend of style, comfort, and personalized service."

Maybe "chic" is another way of describing a "boutique" hotel? These properties sound like places that will definitely enhance your visit. It's those hotels that just have a unique feel or amenities or location that make them stand out from a usual establishment.

The Asbury Hotel Google Maps loading...

According to Veranda, their pick for New Jersey is in Monmouth County in the eclectic town of Asbury Park. "The Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey is far from what you’d expect if you’ve seen MTV’s Jersey Shore. Housed in a restored 1920s building, the interiors are seaside chic with retro vibes and modern flair. Each room is a stylish retreat with a playful nod to the coastal area. Feel free to end the day with a cocktail at the Salvation, the hotel's rooftop cantina with impeccable views."

Asbury Hotel Nicole Murray loading...

