I've said this numerous times, and I'll say it again. When it comes to local talent, there really is no better place then right here in New Jersey.

And when I say talent, I mean all forms of talent. From acting, to singing, to songwriting, and everything in between. In the Garden State, the talent pool is endless.

And that's especially true for places like The Jersey Shore, where local talent from all over the state eventually find themselves. And when it comes to music talent, there aren't many places that do it better than Asbury Park.

No matter the time of year, there's always something going on in Asbury Park. And over the past summer, I was fortunate enough to broadcast our Saturday afternoon show from our boardwalk studios and meet so many talented individuals.

Speaking of which, one of those individuals names was Carol, and she was kind enough to let me know about a songwriter event that's happening this weekend that you're invited to attend.

Sea & Sky Songwriters

Happening this Saturday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the historic Convention Hall in Asbury Park is the Sea & Sky Songwriters night, happening at Mutiny Beach Restaurant and Bar.

Food, drinks, and music from fantastic local talent. What more could you ask for? It's an evening full of music by Ms. G & Da Guyz, Tanya Peterson, Space, Dan Harrison, and Carol Lester.

From feel good covers and more, there's no better way to spend a chilly December evening inside Convention Hall. Read more about the Sea & Sky Songwriters evening in Asbury Park here.

