Heads-up, Wawa fans, you now have a new go-to spot for hoagies and coffee. The chain’s latest location just opened at 88 Centennial Ave. in Piscataway.

They opened Thursday morning at 8 a.m. The celebration included everything from a ribbon cutting, Wally Goose the Wawa mascot, and a “Hoagies for Heroes” competition where local police and fire departments went head to head building hoagies for a good cause.

The first 100 customers through the door snagged a free Wawa T-shirt.

If you’re having some serious FOMO at this point, don’t worry, the party is still going with another freebie all weekend.

Now through Sunday, any size hot coffee is on the house, free, pro bono, nada. Yep, your weekend coffee run is covered.

I think I just heard a hot caramel latte calling my name.

Want a quick Wawa history lesson?

Back in the day of the milkman in 1890, George Wood opened a dairy farm in Pennsylvania.

Back then, many children would get sick from drinking raw milk since pasteurization wasn’t around yet.

Yuck.

Wood arranged for doctors to guarantee that his milk was sanitary and safe for consumption, which convinced people to buy the product.

By the 1960s many consumers were buying their milk from stores, and in 1964, Wawa opened its very first store location to pivot with the times. Now there are well over 1,100 of them.

The newest one is waiting to hear from you.

New Wawa opens in Piscataway, NJ

So whether you need a free caffeine fix, a quick hoagie stop during your holiday shopping, or just want to check New Jersey’s latest Wawa as a super fan, you’ll find them at 88 Centennial Avenue in Piscataway.

While you’re there, I wouldn’t mind a six-inch buffalo chicken hoagie with jalapeños, lettuce, a little mayo, cheddar cheese, and the spicy chipotle sauce. Thank you so much!

