What’s the Smishing Scam in New Jersey, Here’s What to Look Out For

Stay alert for 'smishing' scams pretending to be from USPS targeting online shoppers. Do not click on suspicious links to avoid falling victim. Why have I never heard of this before?

I think I remember getting this notice from the United States Postal Service around the holidays, but now since it's Easter, I guess Grandparents and family members send packages through the mail.

If you’re a frequent online shopper (and let’s be honest, who isn’t in 2024) the Federal Trade Commission and United States Postal Inspection Service want you to be aware of a recent scams that reached New Jersey cell phones and emails.

What is "Smishing"?

If you never signed up for a USPS tracking request for a specific package and it says "click here" and NEVER click the link. Do Not Click the Link and this type of text message is a scam called smishing.

According to uspis.gov, Smishing is a form of phishing that comes to your text message, a weird phone number, or email. "These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims. USPS utilizes the 5-digit short codes to send and receive SMS to and from mobile phones."

There is a free tool to track packages through the Postal Service. You are required to register on line or initiate a text message and provide a tracking number.

USPS will not send customers text messages or emails without customers first requesting a tracking number.. And the USPS's text or email will NOT contain a link.

Bottom line if you don't first initiate a tracking number the USPS will not send you anything first.

If Smishing happens to you, what should you do?

Make sure to copy the text message or email the message to spam@uspis.gov. Provide your name in the email and the phone number of the sender and the date.