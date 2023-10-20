One of the Very Best Sandwiches in America is Right Here in New Jersey

Are you ready to bite into this article? get it, "bite into it". We are talking about the best sandwiches in America. This will be an interesting subject because everyone loves a good sandwich. The publication "Delish" did a yummy story on the best sandwiches in the United States and they selected some of the best shops in the nation, and yes, New Jersey made this exclusive list of sandwich shops.

According to Delish "While simple peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are always a good idea, the sky’s the limit when it comes to the sweet and savory combinations of flavors that can be enjoyed between two slices of bread. There is often nothing simple about making an excellent sandwich, which is why a select few sandwich shops have earned praise for being the best of the best in the United States."

For us here in New Jersey you have to travel to Bon Jovi's neck of the woods in Old Bridge Township/Sayreville, Middlesex County. Parlin, New Jersey to be exact. It's Big Wally's Subs at 3322 Washington Rd, Parlin, NJ 08859.

Delish says "This New Jersey sandwich shop makes over 50 different sandwich combinations, and if none of those suit your taste buds you can opt to build your own. This cash-only establishment makes some of the most delicious subs using high-quality ingredients." In full disclosure, I have not been to Big Wally's, but we'd love to hear your recommendations. Post your comments below and let us know your favorite sandwich, they do over fifty different sandwich combinations.

