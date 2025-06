It's exciting because we want to go and get out and explore. But, maybe re-think if you're planning to go to these places.

We are so lucky in New Jersey, we are the Garden State and home of the beautiful Jersey Shore. We have the gorgeous beaches, ocean, and award winning boardwalks. This is the perfect spot to live, we live in a vacation spot.

Why New Jerseyans Are Eager to Travel This Season

We love cruises, heading to Disney, and at times leaving the country living here in New Jersey. If you're lucky enough to have a pass port and you want to travel outside of New Jersey and possibly outside of the country, there are a couple of places you should not be traveling to.

What Is a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” Advisory?

The US Department of State highly suggests avoiding these destinations due to threats of violence, kidnapping, or something worse. Right now they have 19 countries under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory.

Keep Reading: USB Charging Scams at Local Airports in NJ, PA and NY

Here’s a look at five of them and the reasons WHY they say New Jerseyans should stay away.

Traveling Abroad? Here’s What Every New Jerseyan Should Know.

According to the US Department of State

*Venezuela - "Do Not Travel" advisory due to crime, kidnapping and civil unrest.

*Iraq - "Do Not Travel" advisory due to terrorism, kidnapping and civil unrest.

*Burma - The State Department warns you that parts of the country have less than adequate healthcare and emergency medical resources. Land mines and unexploded devices are common as well.

*Iran - The Do Not Travel advisory for Iran is about as direct as it can possibly get. It reads "U.S. citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason" and explains that Americans have been kidnapped, arrested or arrested on false charges. Terrorism and civil unrest are risk listed as major risks of traveling to the country.

*Russia - The State Department's Do Not Travel Advisory for Russia is lengthy and reads "Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism."

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein