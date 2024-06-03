Don’t have unsafe sex in this NJ town

If you’re looking for a hook-up this weekend, be sure he or she is geographically desirable before you get going!!. There are some towns in New Jersey where STDs are spreading like wildfire! Health officials want you to know that sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the Garden State.

According to an article by Dino Flammia on NJ1015.com, state Department of Health data comes after federal health officials raised alarm about the rate of syphilis cases in New Jersey nearly doubling in four years.

Nationally, cases increased by 80%. NJ is not immune to these rising rates of STDs. So wouldn’t that make you curious about which municipalities have the most (and least) STDs in the state?

There’s one town in NJ that has more cases of STDS per 1,000 people than any other, according to the data.

Getting tested for STDs in New Jersey is really important. It helps catch these diseases early, keeps you and your partners safe, and stops the spread, especially for those infections that might not show obvious symptoms. STDs are a big issue nationwide, but New Jersey actually has a lower rate of cases compared to other states, based on the latest CDC data. The article provides a list of the highest rate of sexually transmitted infections per every 1,000 residents.

This list was compiled from the most recent statistics which were reported in 2022. So what’s the town that has the most std s in NJ? It’s Monmouth County’s Neptune Township, where the STD rate per 1,000 residents is 53.9. That’s right.

By comparison, Fairfield Township (Cumberland) has a rate of o my 10.1 cases of STDS per 1000. So, if you’re looking for love you might feel safer in those NJ towns which show less in STDs.

If so, You can find the list of towns in the article and then check out all the info here.

