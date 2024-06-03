🚢 The most decorated battleship in the U.S. Navy returns home this month

🚢 The Battleship NJ returns to Camden after a 12-week dry dock in Philly

🚢 A big celebration has been planned and tickets are available

CAMDEN — After nearly 12 weeks in dry dock at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, Battleship New Jersey, the most decorated battleship in the 248-year history of the Navy, will return to her home port in Camden on June 20.

The Battleship New Jersey will first depart from the Navy Yard on June 14 and will dock in Paulsboro for six days.

Then on June 20, she will make the trip to her home berth along the Camden Waterfront. That is when the Dry Dock Return celebration happens.

Battleship NJ (Facebook) Battleship NJ (Facebook) loading...

The public is invited to celebrate this historic milestone. Gates will open at 11 a.m. The Battleship is scheduled to arrive at 1:20 p.m.

Parking will be available along Clinton Street, in Lot 1 across from Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, and the Waterfront Garage.

With a $10 donation, attendees can enjoy games, food, and drinks from several food trucks that will be on-site, plus live music, and more along the pier and promenade. Children under 12 are free. For tickets, visit here.

All proceeds will directly benefit the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial to ensure she remains open for generations to come.

Battleship NJ (Facebook) Battleship NJ (Facebook) loading...

Limited tickets are also available to ride aboard the ship for the two legs of this journey. Only 15 tickets will be sold for the trip to Paulsboro, and 15 more will be available for the trip to Camden.Tickets can be purchased here.

The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial will reopen to the public for tours following the dry docking every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The USS New Jersey earned her distinction in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and conflicts in the Middle East. She was first launched on the first anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1942, and went on to steam more miles, fight in more battles, and fire more shells in combat than any other battleship in history.

She was reactivated to fight in the Korean War, and then in the Vietnam War. The ship was reactivated for a third time in the Cold War.

The USS New Jersey was decommissioned for the final time in February 1991. Today, she continues her service as a living museum and memorial.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom