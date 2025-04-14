New Jersey’s Tastiest Egg Breakfast Dish Is Ranked Among Best In America

Have You Tried These Amazing Eggs For Breakfast?

The price of eggs has recently begun to come down, and maybe you are now more likely to buy more eggs for breakfast. Let's face it, one of the most popular breakfast foods is eggs. They are so popular that many have eggs for lunch (for example, egg salad) and for dinner. In full disclosure, when I was growing up, I did not like egg salad. I had no taste for it but now I very much enjoy a good egg salad sandwich on rye.

I found an article by Niamh Dunne for Lovefood that looked at the best egg dishes for breakfast in the United States. These are delicious plates that are perfect for a delicious breakfast. "For many of us, the word breakfast is synonymous with one food in particular: eggs! Whether you love them scrambled, poached, fried, or whipped up into an omelet, these protein-packed ingredients can be transformed into dozens of tempting dishes. Amazing egg-based breakfasts are doled out at diners, restaurants, and food trucks across America every day – but which ones are the best of all, and where can you find them?"

I love a good omelet, and I love scrambled eggs, and a sunny-side up egg. I guess basically any way you can dish up eggs for breakfast is fine by me. According to Lovefood, the best breakfast egg dish is "Tortilla Española" at La Isla in Hoboken.

The article said, "Frequented by the likes of Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay and profiled in The New York Times, La Isla is a Cuban-style diner that has gained cult status in New Jersey and beyond. The restaurant is an institution in downtown Hoboken, and amongst its many innovative breakfast options is the deceptively simple Tortilla Española. Chorizo, potatoes, arugula, and shaved Manchego cheese are added to a gooey Spanish-style frittata for a classic breakfast dish with a delicious hit of spice."

Google Review:

Karol: "Small place but delicious food and amazing service. Get ready to wait in line since space is small (that makes it cozy) and it is in Hoboken so parking sucks! IT IS WORTHWHILE THOUGH. You will leave happy. My boyfriend had an Omelette and I had the huevos rancheros. As dessert on a Sunday morning, I had their delicious Key lime Pie..TO DIE FOR!

