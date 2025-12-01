Meeting a girlfriend or boyfriend’s family for the first time is always a little nerve-racking.

What do you wear? How do you refer to their parents? Can you make a joke yet, or will that be off-putting?

There’s a lot of mental juggling.

Luckily, I’ve never had to meet a significant other’s family for the first time during the holidays, but a surprising number of New Jerseyans are fine with it. This, according to a new study from The Matchmaking Company.

Holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s Eve already have enough pressure, so adding “making a good impression” to the rest of the chaos? I’d panic.

Plus, if it’s a gift-giving holiday, do you bring gifts or just a bottle of wine? All of this is stressful to me.

To put it in video game terms, this seems like making an introduction on Hard Mode, but a significant portion of the Garden State is willing to do it.

Some of the study's findings are baffling to me.

For instance, more than half of us (64%) say we would have no issue bringing our partner around for the holidays within six months of dating.

I’m just speaking for myself here, but it takes more than six months to get used to my quirks; I’m not bringing in the rest of my family into the mix just yet.

Nearly 10% of respondents said they would wait a year or longer. I’m in the 25% who prefer to wait six to nine months before introducing them to the chaos.

When it comes to family members whom those surveyed were most nervous to meet, 60% said their partner’s parents.

I’m honestly surprised that it’s only 60%.

Who would be more nervous about meeting Uncle Larry, over mom or dad?

Anyone introducing their new sweetheart to the family this holiday season, I wish you the best of luck. Just be sure not to have too much eggnog.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

