New Jersey’s Best Seafood Restaurants are Absolutely Delicious

Seafood is one of the favorite foods of New Jersey. How can you not love seafood in a state that is located on the sea? Jersey seafood is among the best in America and the world. Our fishing industry here in the Garden State is going through some challenges, but the quality of seafood is always among the best. Maybe you fish yourself, and you bring home your own great seafood to create great meals. The bottom line is that Jersey has great seafood, and it comes from right here at home.

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Whether you’re craving lobster tail or black sea bass, you know you’re in for a flavorful feast. For the freshest catch, here are the best seafood restaurants in the state that area experts selected, and I agree with their picks and have been to many of these.

We love this list because it features the best of the best, and as I mentioned earlier, you have to love Jersey and our seafood, and it comes from our local waters to enjoy.

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So there you go, it's a great list of Jersey restaurants for you to enjoy delicious seafood. Where do you go in New Jersey for the best seafood? Give us your recommendations for the best seafood, and post your comments below.

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan